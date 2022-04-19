EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School Board on Tuesday night approved a three-year contract with district teachers, providing built-in step raises tied to experience and education level.
Effective July 1, the agreement extends to June 30, 2025. While the contract does not include cost-of-living adjustments, it does provide longevity bonuses for teachers with 20 to more than 30 years of service.
Board President Jodi Hess abstained from voting on the contract.
In year one of the contract, a starting teacher with a bachelor’s degree will earn $58,330; after 14 years of service, a teacher with a bachelor’s degree will earn up to $79,850. By comparison, a starting teacher with a Ph.D. will make $71,080 in year one and $100,250 after 14 years.
In year two, a starting teacher with a bachelor's degree will earn $60,630 and up to $82,150 after 14 years of service. A starting teacher with a Ph.D. will make $73,380 in the second year and $102,550 after 14 years.
In the final year of the contract, a starting teacher with a bachelor's degree will earn $62,930 and up to $84,450 after 14 years of service, and a starting teacher with a doctorate will make $75,680 a year and $104,850 after 14 years.
Teachers with 20-25 years of service will receive longevity bonuses of $300 in the first and second years of the contract and $500 in the third year. Teachers with 25-30 years of service will receive $800 in the first and second years of the contract and $1,000 in the third year. Those with 30 or more years will receive $1,300 in the first two years and $1,500 in the second.
Tracy Piazza, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, thanked Kevin Deely, president of the Easton Area Education Association, and district administrators for their efforts in reaching an agreement. Piazza was filling in for filling in for Superintendent David Piperato, who was absent from the meeting.
She said the district looks forward to "continued years of success with our teachers and collaboration as well."