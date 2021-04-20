EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District has agreed to partner with the City of Easton on a tax abatement program for developers.
The Easton Area School Board voted 9-0 to approve a resolution to partner with the city on the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act, or LERTA program. The program provides 10-year tax abatements to developers who redevelop or invest in blighted properties throughout the city.
Under the agreement, the district will receive incremental tax increases on 13 properties once those properties are redeveloped.
Mayor Sal Panto spoke during Tuesday night's board meeting, touting the program.
"I think it's a good investment," he said.
The proposed properties include:
- A vacant building in Centre Square.
- The former Harmony Press building on Berwick Street in Southside Easton.
- The former Order of Fleas club building on Reynolds Street, also in Southside Easton.
- The Easton Café and adjacent building on Northampton Street.
- The former Days Inn on South Third Street.
- The Pine Street garage.
- 697 Prospect Ave.
- 201 Larry Holmes Drive.
Panto said the district will receive $60,000 in returns from the former Days Inn site once it is completed and an estimated $244,000 by the tenth year.