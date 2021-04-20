697 Prospect Ave. Easton

697 Prospect Ave., Easton, as pictured in the LERTA proposed properties presented at the Easton school board meeting.

EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District has agreed to partner with the City of Easton on a tax abatement program for developers.

The Easton Area School Board voted 9-0 to approve a resolution to partner with the city on the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act, or LERTA program. The program provides 10-year tax abatements to developers who redevelop or invest in blighted properties throughout the city.

Under the agreement, the district will receive incremental tax increases on 13 properties once those properties are redeveloped.

Mayor Sal Panto spoke during Tuesday night's board meeting, touting the program.

"I think it's a good investment," he said.               

The proposed properties include:

  • A vacant building in Centre Square.
  • The former Harmony Press building on Berwick Street in Southside Easton.
  • The former Order of Fleas club building on Reynolds Street, also in Southside Easton.
  • The Easton Café and adjacent building on Northampton Street.
  • The former Days Inn on South Third Street.
  • The Pine Street garage.
  • 697 Prospect Ave.
  • 201 Larry Holmes Drive.

Panto said the district will receive $60,000 in returns from the former Days Inn site once it is completed and an estimated $244,000 by the tenth year. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.