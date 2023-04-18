EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Education approved a charter renewal agreement Tuesday night for Easton Arts Academy Elementary Charter School.

The school, located at 30 N. Fourth St., had been operating without a charter since its last one expired June 30, 2022. Tuesday night's renewal is good for five years, from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027.

Board members Jodi Hess and Brian Snyder both voted against the renewal.

There was no discussion surrounding the decision, though Hess offered a few comments before the vote was taken.

"I was on when we originally went through with the charter school, and at that point, I was disappointed because I feel our programs here really have a lot to offer," Hess said. "I know there's a place for charter schools and performing arts schools and those types of things."

According to the school website, the charter's mission is "to provide a rich, comprehensive educational program by combining traditional academics with an intensive art immersion program."

"I'm disappointed with the way that the charter school has handled themselves and the agreement that they were supposed to keep with the district," Hess said. "I'm hoping that with this agreement they will start to hold their end of the bargain and bring up to what they say their performance was going to be."

Board President Meg Sayago replied, "I would echo those exact statements."

Among the requirements outlined in the charter are the following:

The school's curriculum for all grade levels must be aligned, in both development and implementation, with the Pennsylvania Core Standards.





If the school seeks to materially change or revise its curriculum, it must request a charter amendment from the school district, and the school district shall not unreasonably withhold its approval.





The school shall generate monthly financial reports for its own board of trustees meetings, and forward copies of those reports to the school district superintendent, and/or designee within 30 days of the finalization of the report.





The school shall prepare an annual assessment plan, which shall be approved by the charter school board of trustees by the commencement of each school year, to utilize tests having appropriate benchmarks aligned to the Pennsylvania Standards to measure

students' academic progress and achievement.

The charter school serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade.