EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Education held its reorganization meeting on Tuesday.
The nine-member board unanimously reappointed George Chando as president. He will serve a one-year term.
“I truly look forward to working with all board members, staff, and the administration to ensure that they are able to perform their duties to make sure that teachers have all of the necessary resources so that our students can thrive,” said Chando.
Edward Keegan was also unanimously appointed as vice president of the board for a one-year term. Keegan replaces board member Jodi Hess.
“Thank you very much for your faith in me in this position,” said Keegan.
There were no new board members elected for this term.
Board members also heard a presentation on reinventing its cyber academy at Tuesday night’s virtual meeting. Officials said lack of response from curriculum vendors, confusion by parents, and delayed materials have been major issues for parents and students.
A committee has been formed with the goal of determining what the needs are within the district. Officials said they are looking to meet with vendors to select one to provide a single platform for grades K-12.
A five-year plan has also been devised with the short-term goal of presenting recommendations of a vendor to the board by February 2021. Officials hope to determine how many students are interested in the cyber academy by March and begin training teachers by April.