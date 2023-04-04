EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors standing committee reviewed capital improvement proposals for Easton Area High School on Tuesday night at the administration building.

The 378,000-square-foot high school rests on 81 acres and is home to 3,020 students, which is roughly 109% of building capacity. Typically, building capacity is about 85%.

The high school was last renovated in 2003.

"We have essentially outgrown the facility," Kyle Geiger, Easton Area High School principal, told the committee Tuesday night. "...Our teachers often share classroom space. They share office space. It's not impossible; we're making do, but it would be nice for our facilities to be upgraded in those areas."

Geiger cited as concerns "traffic flow" and "congestion" in hallways and an electrical infrastructure that is challenged to support the device needs of modern education. He added that parking lots, at arrival and dismissal, were also crowded.

The board reviewed various design concepts which have emerged from discussions among the district, Alloy5 Architecture and D'Huy Engineering dating to Aug. 9, 2022.

"As a whole, on average, the building is rated poor," Michelle Mozingo, a senior interior architectural designer with Alloy5, told the board.

The designers presented four options: a building renovation, a hybrid concept which would involve new construction and adaptive reuse, new construction in the upper lot, and new construction in the lower lot.

A building renovation is projected to cost taxpayers between $204 million and $213 million. The hybrid and adaptive reuse plan would likely cost between $239 million and $247 million, while new construction for the upper lot and the lower lot would involve spending between $230 million and $240 million each.

The lower lot model would be completed in three years, while the hybrid and adaptive reuse and upper lot new construction plans would require four years. The building renovation model would take five years.

The board is expected to provide feedback on the designs in May.