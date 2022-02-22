EASTON, Pa. – During a lengthy meeting of the Easton Area School Board Tuesday night, a proposed policy that would establish board oversight of booster clubs and support organizations brought its share of anger from community members.
Rocco Fraccica, a representative of the alumni Varsity E Club, said the proposed policy to regulate the organizations is what the club has done itself as part of its 74-year old history.
"We have our own tax number. We have our own accountant. We have our own treasurer. We have our own solicitor, and we have our own insurance," Fraccica said. "And we get audited every year, so I really don't know what this policy can possibly do for us that we're not already doing. It's going to create a lot of paperwork and time we don't have."
Several parents complained about a regulation in the policy that will prohibit anyone from under the age of 18 from participating in gambling activities, which would include bingos and basket raffles.
Kerry L. Myers, Varsity E president and vice president of Northampton County Council, said the proposed policy was placing booster clubs under attack.
"You people are the people's representation," Myers said. "The administration works for you, which includes the superintendent. My heart is with the children and always has been, but at this point in time right now, I wonder where yours are, because this policy is stripping what we do."
The district's booster clubs and PTAs contributed $185,853 to schools and Red Rover teams in the 2020-21 school year, Piperato said previously.
The administration first proposed the policy in October 2021 in an attempt to place all clubs and booster organizations under the supervision of the district.
That would include regulating all fundraising activities and donations.
Earlier this month, a revision was made to plan to place the organizations under the supervision of the building principal or athletic director, as opposed to the school board.
Still, the board tabled the proposed policy Tuesday night, with Piperato saying he would be willing to meet with representatives of all booster clubs for further input, even though he said he doesn't believe much can be changed.
"In the management of games of chance, we're not going to create a policy that ignores the law," Piperato said. "As much as people don't like that part of it, that part has to be there because it's the law."
"We also were very clear about our willingness to work with all of the different groups to have them help us create the administrative regulations and we showed our good faith by having meetings multiple times with groups," Piperato said.
"The issue is whether or not this board has the political will to understand the governance necessary to oversee the process of hundreds of thousands of dollars that go through the hands of people here in this district," he said.
Piperato added that the proposed policy is a recommendation from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
"The bottom line is the policy keeps all of us safe," he said. "All it does is put in place guidance. We'll table it, and we'll go back and try again, but the answers are going to remain the same."
It remained unclear when the policy will again come before the board.
Also during Tuesday night's meeting, the school board voted to make masks optional for the district, except on transportation.