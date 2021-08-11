EASTON, Pa. - The City of Easton is getting more money for its pocket park project. About 500 people gave feedback on what they want to see done with the mini-community spaces.
A lot of the pocket parks are the size of an open residential lot, but project organizers say these small spaces can make a big difference for the community.
"So here in West Ward, we don't have a lot of open green space," said Amy Boccadoro, the manager of the West Ward Community Initiative with the Greater Easton Development Partnership. "We're a very residentially-dense neighborhood."
That's why Easton is working to revamp pocket parks in the West Ward and southside neighborhoods.
"In some ways, you have to think about it as an extension of the neighbor's house," said Laura Stedenfel, the principal at Omnes, the architectural and landscaping company hired by the city.
Omnes and the city worked together to collect feedback and create master plans. Now, the city is applying for grants to bring the renderings to life. It was just given $50,000 from Northampton County, and has received state funding too.
"We're still putting the money together, and we like OPM, other people's money," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.
The mayor says if necessary, Easton will take money from the open space recreation fund he started in 2008 to finish the project.
He wants to see construction start next year.
"These parks were done back in the 70s," said Panto. "We want to make sure all of these are Wi-Fi capable and bring them up to the 21st century."
There's Porter School and Centennial parks, plus those on Jackson, Bushkill, 7th and Raspberry streets.
"New play equipment, opportunities for climbing," said Stedenfel.
Other ideas for the properties include community gardens, an amphitheater, and more seating and lighting. Accessibility is a priority.
Changes to a seventh park on Nesquehoning Street were initially part of the grand plan, but they're on hold until the city does radar studies to show if the space was used as an African American burial ground.
"Especially as more people are moving into the neighborhood...we need more space for folks that's open and green," said Boccadoro. "Although people have smaller backyards, they want that opportunity to come out and socialize and be with their neighbors. Kids want a place to come around and play."
A key part of the project is adding signs so people know the pocket parks are public spaces where they are allowed to spend time.