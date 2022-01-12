EASTON, Pa. – The City of Easton will apply for a $4 million federal grant to help build a new home for a science center on Bushkill Drive, at the site of the former Easton Iron & Metal scrapyard.
City Council voted at its meeting Wednesday night to seek the grant, which would help Easton's Nurture Nature Center build a new facility with educational space, nature trails and a planetarium on the site.
Mayor Sal Panto said that getting the grant money would "be step one of probably 100," but "this is truly an Easton project, and should it come to fruition, it will be good for our young people."
The grant would come through the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The mayor said the new facility would promote ecotourism as well as education, potentially seeing hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
Rachel Hogan Carr, executive director of the Nurture Nature Center, said one of the goals of the project would be to create a destination for school field trips.
The center's current Northampton Street location, which was built as an Odd Fellows hall in 1914, is just not large enough to host large school groups.
"The building was simply not designed for this," Hogan Carr said. "We've outgrown ourselves."
She said that she and other Nurture Nature board members recently met with representatives of the city, as well as superintendents from school districts throughout the Lehigh Valley and Warren, Hunterdon and Morris counties in New Jersey. She added that many people she met were "ready to write letters of support on the spot."
Two of the superintendents — David Piperato from Easton Area School District and Sarah Bilotti from North Warren Regional School District — were present at Wednesday's meeting.
"The amount of programming Nurture Nature is already doing is amazing," Bilotti said.
She said she believes a lot of schools on both sides of the Delaware River would be happy to plan field trips to Easton rather than bus students to Newark or Philadelphia.
Residential parking permits
Also at the meeting, Panto announced that council is considering changes to the residential permit parking program. There will be a public hearing on the proposed change, which could halt the sale of new permits in some cases, at the Jan. 26 council meeting.
Fourth Street closures
City officials also announced that, starting next week, they will be periodically closing the southbound lane of Fourth Street due to the construction of the new parking garage being built across from the police station, between Church and Bank streets.
The closures will only happen at times when the construction crews are moving materials that are too wide to allow for two-way traffic to pass by safely and will not require any business closures. The project is expected to last up to 13 weeks.