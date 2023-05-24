EASTON, Pa. - Easton City Council approved applying for a state grant to mitigate flooding Wednesday night at City Hall.

The city's department of community and economic development applied to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for a flood mitigation grant worth $365,000.

Should the city receive the money, they will provide $65,000 in matching funds which would be paid from the Easton Stormwater Fund.

The funds would be used for stream and bridge stabilization.

In other news, council authorized the city's DCED to apply for a GROW Norco Grant from Northampton County. The money, if received, would fund renovations to basketball courts and new playground equipment at Centennial Park. The city would provide $50,000 in matching funds from the previously awarded 2021 Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community conservation partnerships program grants.

During his report to council, City Administrator Luis Campos indicated the DCED Director John Kingsley and city officials last Saturday hosted representatives from First Commonwealth Bank last Saturday. The banking institution is considering locating a branch in South Side Easton.

In addition, Campos noted he, Kingsley, and Mayor Salvatore Panto had participated in a luncheon on Wednesday with Patrick Harker, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, and other Federal Reserve officials. Participants included the Greater Easton Development Partnership, Easton Housing Authority, Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, and Crayola.

In other reports, Councilwoman Taiba Sultana noted the city held a Tuesday night meeting on a plan which if implemented would allow residents to house backyard chickens. No decision was made on the proposal Tuesday night.

Finally, council approved a revised budget allocating American Rescue Plan Act money. The city indicated the amendment better directs and targets realized costs.