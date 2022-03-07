EASTON, Pa. - The Council on Criminal Justice reports violent crime in cities across the country rose in 2021. However, that's not the case in Easton, according to data published on the Uniform Crime Reporting system.
Part I crimes include those that are most violent, like murder, rape and assault. Overall, they decreased in Easton by nearly 15% from 2020 to 2021. That follows a similar decrease the year before as well, meaning fewer victims all around, of things like arson and larceny, too.
"Our cops do a great job," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.
Panto says Part I crimes have continued to decrease every year since 2009. He says when he took office in 2008, he hired 11 more police officers, funding the department $1.5 million, without raising taxes.
Countless developers and business owners tell us they pick the city because they know it's safe.
"You're not going to get families, or anybody, to move into a neighborhood that's not safe," said Panto. "You're not going to get developers to spend millions of dollars unless they know that their taxes aren't going to go up 25%."
"It feels more safer on the street," said Tom Sadawski, who has lived in Easton for about 25 years. "Don't have to worry about walking the street, looking behind your back. You can walk with your kids and everything."
Longtime Easton residents say it's a combination of security and trust.
"I was so impressed with the way they were dealing with difficult situations," Patricia Koefoed said about the force. She has lived in Easton with her husband Richard Linnell for about a dozen years.
"We have no hesitation to walk around the city at basically any hour," said Linnell. "We've watched the town getting better and better and better."
"I've never felt anything but safe here," said Koefoed.
Panto says Part II crimes are up about 7% in Easton, but that's mostly attributed to around 100 COVID-related, unemployment fraud cases. That's an offense that has skyrocketed across the country.
New data indicates progress in Allentown too. Police Chief Charles Roca confirmed overall, Part I crimes declined by 10% last year.
The Uniform Crime Reporting system shows Bethlehem did see increases in certain Part I crimes, like rape and assaults.