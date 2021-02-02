EASTON, Pa. – Construction at Easton Area School District's Cottingham Stadium is well underway.
On Tuesday, Josh Grice of D'Huy Engineering provided members of the Easton Area School District Board of Education an update on the $16.8 million renovation of the stadium.
According to Grice, precast bleachers on the home side of the stadium have been completed, while construction of the bleachers on the visitor side are slated to begin shortly. Mechanical rough-ins have been completed in the field house and the home side of the locker room.
"The field house is coming along very nicely," said Grice. "Next month will start to see interior dry wall."
Additionally, the press box will soon be installed, he said.
"It's very exciting," said Grice. "Things have been going together well."
Officials are expected to discuss in further detail two quotes received for the stadium's scoreboard. The digital video board was quoted for a high bid of $182,000 and a low bid of $153,000, according to Grice.
Live still photos of the construction at the stadium can be viewed on the Easton Area School District's website.
Another district project underway is the new $35.2 million Palmer Elementary School.
Abatement and demolition contracts have been approved and work, Grice said, is set to start sometime this month. Demolition of the 1950s-era school is expected to be completed by the end of May.
"Things are progressing on track," he said.
Construction of the new school is scheduled to be completed by August 2023. Initial construction plans were significantly delayed because of a dispute between the district and Palmer Township over questions surrounding stormwater runoff.
Board members still have to approve a subdivision and land development agreement at the next meeting on Feb. 23 to move the project forward. Grice said there will also be a geotechnical survey done on the property once demolition is completed.