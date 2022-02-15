Easton is seeing a surge in business openings as entrepreneurs put their faith on growth in the city.
New residences, recurring programs and events such as Bacon Fest all play a role in building the commercial base, according to Megan McBride, Easton Market District Director. Right now, the construction boom sets the tone.
"We're seeing a huge influx in people renting apartments in downtown Easton," said McBride, who oversees the Farmers' Market and Public Market. Both programs are run by the Greater Easton Development Partnership.
"We have more than 1,000 apartments being constructed right now," McBride said. Big projects such as The Confluence and The Marquis will add hundreds of new residents, and McBride said the new Eastonians will want stores and services near their homes.
"When people choose urban living, they're choosing to walk as much as possible," she said.
Those new residents will have lots of new stores to choose from, including Gregory Oro Jewelry, 106 S. Third St.; Easton Candle Co., which is making and selling its namesake product at 117 N. Third St.; and Isasuma, which sells handbags, accessories and other items made in a small desert community in Columbia.
For pet owners, there is Bella's Bistro Shop, selling organic pet food at 123 N. Second St.; FD Market at 158 Northampton St., selling eco-friendly products; the Trading Post Depot at 401 Northampton St. will feature hand-crafted furniture, and aspiring barbers will be able to study the craft at Lifestyle Barbershop school, 358 Northampton St.
McBride says would-be business owners can test their ideas at the Farmers' Market before making a two- or three-year commitment to a bricks-and-mortar location.
"The Farmers' Market is an excellent place for a business to incubate," she said. "The market can reach thousands of people in a few hours in a day."
The Farmers' Market has traditionally been in Centre Square but moved to Scott Park along the Delaware River because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is operating this winter on Northampton Street, just west of Centre Square, each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will move back to Scott Park on May 7.
"The Farmers' Market gives a new business an opportunity to connect with people and test the market, see what works and what doesn't, before going ahead on leasing a retail space," McBride said.
Bella's Bistro, the organic dog-food store, built up a following at the Farmers' Market before opening on North Second Street, she said.
The Farmers' Market also functions as a marketing tool, getting a business's name and products in front of the thousands of visitors each Saturday.
"We put a good deal of time and money into marketing our businesses at the Farmers' Market," McBride said.
Easton's Winter Village, a two-year-old tradition in Centre Square, can also promote a business, McBride said.
"Easton Candle Co. was a vendor at the Winter Village," she said. "That's what spurred them to open downtown."
While Easton is benefitting from the new residents and an increase in Lafayette College students coming down from The Hill to shop, there are always challenges. McBride said the Greater Easton Development Partnership is considering how to connect the downtown business district and the waterfront, site of the Farmers' Market again starting in May.
Then there are some retail gaps. McBride listed a grocery store, pharmacy and gym among downtown's biggest needs. Easton did fill one gap last year when Gary Harper expanded his Lopatcong, New Jersey business, Prestige Dry Cleaners, with a branch at 349 Ferry St. The last dry cleaner downtown had closed years earlier.