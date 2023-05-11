A man accused in a shooting incident in Easton in April is now in custody.

Oscar Delgado, 20, was arrested Thursday morning in the 100 block of S. College Street in Allentown, said Easton police.

He was wanted on aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and related charges in an April 17 shots fired incident.

Investigators believe two groups familiar with each other were firing shots in the 600 block of Ferry Street. Two houses and three cars were hit by bullets.

Delgado is being held in Lehigh County Prison.

The U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force, as well as Easton and Allentown police, were involved in the arrest.