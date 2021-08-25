EASTON, Pa. – The City of Easton has signed an agreement with Two Rivers Kayaking LLC which will allow the tour and equipment rental company to open a secondary location at Hugh Moore Park.
On Wednesday, city council unanimously approved the agreement. Councilman Roger Ruggles was not present for the meeting.
Under the agreement, Two Rivers will be able to operate guided tours along the Lehigh River as well as offer store supplies and equipment associated with the business. The company will use an area just east of the current bicycling skills course located at Hugh Moore Park. The lease agreement is an annual renewal.
Two Rivers currently offers kayaking, canoeing and rafting along the Delaware River between Easton and Phillipsburg.
In other city news, Mayor Sal Panto said he will push to try to get Easton funds the state could receive from the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill, should it be passed next month.
Panto told council the city needs to replace lead service lines which residents throughout the city may have, as well as guardrail and retention wall replacement along Route 611. The purpose of lead service line replacement is generally to reduce lead in drinking water.
Panto said he will appeal to state Sens. Lisa Boscola and Robert Freeman to obtain grant funding for the projects.
Zoning amendments
Easton City Council also introduced an ordinance that will amend current zoning language regarding fencing and digital signs.
The zoning amendment, which was introduced during Wednesday's meeting, will amend language regarding fencing, walls and hedges.
While it does not change the current language, the amendment does add clarity regarding where fence heights will be measured. It also adds to the current zoning language regarding digital, nondigital and neon signs.
A second reading on the ordinance will be held at the Sept. 22 council meeting.