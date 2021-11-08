A five-story development proposed for Easton's South Sixth Street was pulled Monday from the Historic District Commission agenda.
The plan to clear 34 through 42 South Sixth Street and put up a five-story apartment building was before the commission earlier. Then on Oct. 27, the plan went to City Council, which voted unanimously against the demolition of existing buildings and the 34-unit apartment building.
The rejection came down to size. Five stories is too high on a street of mostly residences, council agreed.
After the rejection, Mayor Sal Panto said the developer would have to go back to the historic commission and make changes. Twelve days may not have been enough time for that. The item was removed from the agenda without comment.
Tall buildings are suitable downtown, the mayor said, but not in neighborhoods. He traced the source of the problem to a zoning decision that allowed the combination of lots.
"I don't understand how we can allow consolidation of lots and not expect" a big building to go up, he said at the October council meeting.
Neighbors spoke at the October meeting against the plan and said they would follow up as the proposal goes through the development process.
"It's really going to be terrible," resident Sally Kissling said at the council meeting. Neighbors are also concerned that a 34-unit building will have only 29 parking spots.
No time was set for when the project will be back before the Historic District Commission. The commission is an advisory body. City Council makes final decisions.
