EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District will soon be looking for another leader.

Superintendent David Piperato announced Monday he is retiring in August.

"Although I am confident and comfortable in my decision to retire, I am sad to be leaving Easton and the dedicated Red Rover family that works hard daily to meet the needs of our students," Piperato said in the email message to faculty and staff.

He said serving as superintendent was the highlight of his professional career.

Piperato took over as leader of the district in 2019, replacing John Reinhart.