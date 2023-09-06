EASTON, Pa. — The head of Easton's schools is speaking out, following rumors and social media posts about parents taking their frustrations to extremes. There's been talk of parents blocking school buses with their vehicles and harassing drivers.

Superintendent Tracy Piazza told the school board Tuesday night that those reports would be investigated. Wednesday afternoon, she told 69 News the district’s police department investigated and has determined those claims are false.

One of the ways the district looked into this was by reviewing footage from the bus in question.

Piazza says while allegations started spreading on social media, there was no evidence that a bus was blocked in or that a parent got on. In fact, she says a parent did talk to a driver, but the interaction ended positively, with them both thanking each other.

This comes as Easton is one of many schools across the country down school bus drivers, and parents are frustrated about delays.

”When information is brought that’s concerning we have an obligation to look into that and if it is founded, we have an obligation to support our drivers and students and we’ll follow the legal limits to do that,” said Piazza.

The superintendent says besides this report, there has actually been less issues with transportation than past years. She notes the beginning of the school year is always challenging, as routes are being adjusted.

At the board meeting, Piazza thanked current drivers showing up for work several times. She said the district started off the year with a full staff of drivers but down a few subs; it has since lost some drivers, but is in the process of hiring several more.

Piazza also stressed she wants to thank parents for their patience as the district sorts out delays.