EASTON, Pa. | Authorities have arrested the third suspect in a armed robbery that saw one victim pistol whipped and another threatened with a handgun to her head.
Easton police have arrested Davion Williams, of Lehigh Street in Easton, in connection with an early-morning robbery last October that reportedly netted the assailants with drugs, cash and a gun. District Judge Richard Yetter arraigned the 16-year-old Thursday afternoon, setting bail at $30,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
Easton police have already arrested his alleged accomplices, Jihad Range and Deyante Etienne.
Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North 11th Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. Oct. 3 for a report of a robbery. The victim reported that she’d just been robbed by three teens, one of whom she knew as “Jahad,” according to the criminal complaint. Police later identified “Jahad” as Range.
The victim told police that she’d met with Range two days earlier to discuss selling him Ecstasy, Xanax, Vicodin and marijuana for $1,100, according to court records. The two exchanged text messages, and Range agreed to meet at the victim’s home to close the deal.
The victim reported that Range showed up with two other males and that all three allegedly pulled handguns once inside the house, holding the victim and her friend at gunpoint. Instead of buying the drugs, the Range, Etienne and Williams allegedly took the drugs along with two cell phones, a handgun and cash.
Someone struck the male victim in the head with a handgun and one of the three allegedly fired a shot at him as they left, which missed. The female victim said all three assailants held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.
Range reportedly texted the victim his address in neighboring Wilson Borough, and police said the 19-year-old’s driver’s license photo matched the same general description provided by the victim.
Easton police arrested Range at his home in the 1600 block of Ferry Street on Oct. 8 and allegedly found a 9mm handgun in his bedroom. Police arrested the 19-year-old Etienne in December.
The victim told investigators that Range posted a Snapchat post just after the robbery and tagged two other accounts. Police found the public page for one of the accounts and found photos of Williams. Investigators received a photo of the teen from Northampton County juvenile probation, which generally matched the description provided by the victim.
During an interview with police last week, Range identified Williams as one of the other assailants. He told authorities that Williams grabbed the drugs from a dining room table.
Police charged Williams with two counts each of robbery and aggravated assault and a single count of conspiracy, all felonies. He also faces single misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and terroristic threats. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing.
Range and Etienne are facing similar charges and awaiting formal arraignments scheduled for June.