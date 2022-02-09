EASTON, Pa. – The City of Easton has stopped the sale of new parking permits to downtown residents who are moving into buildings with seven or more living units. Those living in buildings with six or fewer units or who already have permits won't be affected.
Mayor Sal Panto issued an executive order temporarily stopping sales to residents of larger apartment complexes, pending the approval of a permanent change to the parking code. A bill to do just that was introduced at the Easton City Council meeting Wednesday night.
Panto described the bill as "a stopgap measure" designed to keep on-street parking spaces available for single-family and smaller multi-unit homes instead of them being used up by the large residential projects that are coming to the city.
Those projects, such as The Confluence and The Seville on Third Street and The Commodore at the corner of Northampton Street and Larry Holmes Drive, will be expected to provide their own on-site parking or contract with the city for space in one of the municipal parking garages.
City Administrator Luis Campos said the downtown district currently has 806 total rental units, but the new projects are expected to nearly double that number, bringing the total to 1,596 over the next two years.
There are 545 active parking permits already in use, he said, for the 572 available street parking spots.
The city is also building a 500-space parking garage on Fourth Street to supplement the 330-space garage on South Third.
"This is just the beginning," said Campos. "Our ordinance is outdated and doesn't meet the current need."
The current parking permit strategy, which was introduced in 1987, "worked well when we were trying to attract people to downtown, and no one wanted to park in the garages," he said, "but now it's a different situation."
Panto said city officials will be looking to revise the parking laws in the coming year to better accommodate the growth in both commercial and residential uses that downtown has seen.
One idea, he said, might be selling different permits for daytime use and for overnight parking, which has worked well in other municipalities.
Having to update a 35-year-old ordinance because of downtown growth is a good problem to have, said Panto.
"I'd much rather deal with the issue we have today than the issue we had back then," he said, "which was to get people to come downtown at all."
The parking amendment will be up for a public hearing at the next City Council meeting, to be held 6 p.m. on Feb. 23.