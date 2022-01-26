EASTON, Pa. – Successfully navigating "the Circle" in Easton's Centre Square has long been a rite of passage for new drivers in the city, but there will soon be a change to the experience: green traffic lights.
During Wednesday night's Easton City Council meeting Public Works Director David Hopkins said renovations on Centre Square will begin soon and the inner lane of traffic will temporarily remain closed.
Among the changes expected by this summer is a new pattern for traffic lights. Instead of just red or blinking yellow, "We're going to have green lights on the square," Hopkins said.
Hopkins said public works is trying to plan the rollout of the new light pattern carefully to avoid confusion, and changes will likely be made by June.
Mayor Sal Panto previously said Centre Square hasn't been spruced up in 60 years, so renovations will begin in March.
Other news
A proposed change to the residential parking permit program, which would have placed a moratorium on new permits for developments with more than six units, was withdrawn by the mayor for the time being.
According to City Administrator Luis Campos, Easton currently has around 600 active permits for 573 available spots.
Panto attended the national Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C., last week. He said one of the major topics at the meeting was the American Rescue Plan Act. He learned more about what kind of projects were eligible and how to apply for funding, he said, and will be coming to council with ideas in future meetings.