After several years of back and forth, the skyline in Easton will be changing.
City planners approved what will be the tallest building to date: An 11-story apartment building.
Easton Mayor Sal Panto says he's happy to see it move forward.
"I'm happy that it was approved," he said. "I personally would've rather seen it up on the corner of 3rd and Ferry where the BB&T building is."
Instead, it's going in the parking lot of the BB&T building, right next to City Hall. The apartments will be in the $1,300 to $2,000 range.
"It's going to bring people downtown, people with disposable income, it's market rate apartments," Panto said.
The final cost will be somewhere around $20 million and the Benner Family owns the property. 69 News reached out to Garret Benner for comment but has not heard back.
The project has been somewhat controversial. Not only is it very tall, it's very modern.
"I mean I'm sure for people who have lived here, like, all their life they don't want to see things change, but for me I'm happy. I'm excited," said Rosie.
"Restoration of buildings is great, but what gives people real pride in their cities is when they see something new," Panto said. "New buildings should look and reflect the fact that they're built in 2021, 2022."
The project is expected to be completed in about 15 months. The existing BB&T building will be functional for awhile, but will eventually be rehabbed for new retail space.