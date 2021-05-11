EASTON, Pa. - Easton city leaders say their complaints were heard and more than $20 million of federal COVID relief money is on its way.
"This is a pretty big economic development initiative that's going to come out as a result of this money," said city administrator Luis Campos.
Under the American Rescue Plan Act, Easton was initially allotted only about $2.5 million, a number that paled in comparison to Bethlehem's $33 million and Allentown's $57 million.
The city said about half of the projected budget shortfall is due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it asked lawmakers to correct the error.
"I think what's changed is the noise. We made the noise. We let people know in the right positions that we were not allocated properly. That's what you have to do. They're in Washington. They have no idea what's going on in Easton," said Mayor Sal Panto.
The money means city workers won't be furloughed and the city can begin to fill vacant jobs. It will also allow the city to add to infrastructure projects like improving internet access.
"Leading the way to create a smart city from a technology aspect. This money will allow us to expand that private fiber network, expanding then our broadband capability," said Campos.
Easton police said the broadband upgrades will help them with safety initiatives, including eventually adding stationary license plate readers.
"They've helped us tremendously. Some of the other departments and municipalities have them but they helped us, for instance in the Lafayette College incident we had not too long ago. IT helped us track down a vehicle," said Easton Police Chief Carl Scalzo.