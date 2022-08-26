EASTON, Pa. - Congresswoman Susan Wild visited Easton Friday to announce federal funds going toward the city's newest public safety tool. LiDAR technology is aimed at collecting more accurate evidence in less time, saving lives and preventing injuries.

Easton is the recipient of a federal grant that will cover LiDAR terrestrial and drone gear, as well as the training first responders need to use it.

"Today's award of $348,000 is for the LiDAR equipment," said Mayor Sal Panto.

LiDAR stands for light detection and ranging.

The cutting-edge technology will be used by both Easton's fire and police departments at fire, crime and crash scenes.

It creates a 3D map by taking millions of survey points within minutes.

"We can look in any direction," said Easton City Councilman Dr. Roger Ruggles. "We can measure any distances within an eighth of an inch."

Friday, Dr. Ruggles showed local leaders what it does using an older, borrowed version, since the city's won't be here for a few months.

Easton's images will be in full color.

"As it scans, it's also taking photographs, and the software will be able to take the color of the photograph and apply it to the image," said Dr. Ruggles. "We now have a permanent record of that location at that time."

"If we have to revert back to something, it's always there," said Easton Fire Chief Henry Hennings. "Photographs will only give you a 2D image. You might not have accurate measurements."

Dr. Ruggles says this could allow first responders to clear an accident scene in 20 minutes versus three hours, reducing the risk of first responders being hit by vehicles or for more crashes.

"The biggest benefit of Lidar is its remote," said Ruggles.

"It is really groundbreaking," said Wild.

Wild notes that to get this, Easton won a competitive grant only given to a few municipalities nationwide.

"Community project funding brings federal tax dollars to communities across the country for very specific projects," said Wild.

Dr. Ruggles says so far, he's only aware of three other police departments in the country, and the FBI, that use this technology.