Easton to hear public input Tuesday, may vote Wednesday on projects
EASTON, Pa. - Easton City Council will meet twice this week and may give the go-ahead to two projects that would bring more than 400 apartments to the city.
Council will meet as a committee Tuesday at 6 p.m. to hear from the public about VM Development's plan for 150-plus apartments at the former Easton Iron & Steel on Bushkill Drive, and about "The Marquis," a seven-story development for the site of the Pine Street Garage.
City Center Investment Corp.'s plan is to demolish the old garage to make way for 274 apartments, first-floor retail and a 302-space parking garage. City Center claims more than $800 million in investment in Allentown. "The Marquis," a reference to the namesake of Lafayette College, would be the company's first venture outside of Allentown.
One interested onlooker will be Justin Huratiak, who said his 10-story proposal for Pine Street was the runner-up. He said his proposal which includes 600 spaces for cars -- twice what City Center offers -- would have done more to ease Easton's parking shortage downtown.
Huratiak said residents should have more of a chance to judge the competing proposals. Mayor Sal Panto said Huratiak made a good presentation, but the committee felt 10 stories was too much, and it was impressed by City's Center's track record.
Huratiak initially proposed a 12-story building with a 100-room hotel, but the height was deemed too much by the committee recommending plans. The Bushkill land and the Pine Street garage are both owned by the city, which appointed committees to go over proposals for each site and make recommendations.
Depending on how the Tuesday meeting goes, City Council may vote Wednesday to approve one or both recommendations.
Council's current agenda for its regular meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. includes resolutions authorizing the administration to enter into negotiations with VM Development and City Center.
That vote would just be a beginning, Mayor Panto said Sept. 8.
"This is going to be a long process," he said.
Other business for Wednesday includes approving expenditures from the city's American Rescue Plan Covid-19 relief federal grant.
