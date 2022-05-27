EASTON, Pa. - Some of the best bicyclists in the world will take to the streets in Easton Saturday.

They are riding in the Easton Twilight Criterium. There are eight categories, and races start at 3:15 p.m. in downtown Easton.

"We have a team coming in from New Zealand, we have a women's team, 'LA Sweat,' which came in from across the country.  We're hosting them here in Easton, said Justin Mast with the Greater Easton Development Partnership.

"We have over fifty racers in both the pro-men and pro-women field.  So it should be a race where team dynamics are in play, and teammates are working for each other."

Stick around after the final race. The City of Easton plans a fireworks display over the Delaware River, just after dusk Saturday night.

