EASTON, Pa. – This September, the city of Easton will host the oldest bicycling race series in the nation.
The Tour of Somerville Cycling Series 2021 kickoff event will be held in the city of Easton on Thursday, Sept. 2, just before Labor Day weekend. Officials made the announcement Wednesday night at the Easton City Council meeting.
"We're very excited about you coming to Easton," Mayor Sal Panto said to organizers.
"It's pretty exciting," said Dave Hopkins, Easton's director of public services.
The event has been held since 1940 and is the oldest professional bicycling race in the nation. The three-day bicycling series is usually held over Memorial Day weekend with premier races in Somerville, New Jersey. Due to the pandemic, however, the event was cancelled in 2020, and this year races will be held over a five-day period.
Officials said the concept for this year's kickoff was sparked, in part, by Hearst Communications Inc. moving its Popular Mechanics magazine operations from Manhattan to Easton in 2019. Two other Hearst enthusiast magazines — Bicycling and Runner's World — are also based in the former Heritage Lanes bowling building in Easton. Hearst took over the brands in its 2018 acquisition of Emmaus-based Rodale Inc.
"All of this came together, sort of all of the stars aligned," said Michael Malekoff, Tour of Somerville director.
The event is one of the most prestigious races in the country, attracting 500 to 1000 cyclists representing up to 30 countries around the world.
Malekoff said the criterium format races will likely be held on a mile-long course for both men and women, professional and amateur, sometime between 5-9 p.m. on Sept. 2. Details have not yet been finalized.
"This has been a huge opportunity in central Jersey where the races have been held to help promote the county of Somerset," Malekoff said, "and we wanted to bring this to Easton."