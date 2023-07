EASTON, Pa. - Easton Mayor Sal Panto said the city will name an acting administrator while City Administrator Luis Campos remains in the hospital after collapsing while out for a jog last Wednesday.

The current deputy city administrator, David Hopkins, will be the acting administrator, Pantos told 69 News.

Campos expects to be out for about two months while he recovers from a heart incident, Pantos said.

Campos had been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he collapsed.