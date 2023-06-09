EASTON, Pa. - The City of Easton will be opening a Multi-Agency Resource Center this weekend for those affected by the fire on Ferry Street, according to a news release from the Easton Fire Department.

Those affected are encouraged to visit the MARC, which will be held within the cafeteria of the Paxinosa Elementary school at 1221 Northampton Street.

The MARC will be open from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11.

Street parking is available and those visiting should come to the main entrance area of the school on Northampton Street, the fire department says.

The fire happened on Memorial Day in the 900 block of Ferry Street. The flames quickly spread down an entire block of homes. Fire Chief Henry Hennings had said the row of homes was built in 1900 and there were no fire walls between these properties.

He said the homes shared a common wall of wood frame construction with plaster and lathe or drywall.

15 properties were damaged, displacing 44 people.