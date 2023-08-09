EASTON, Pa. - Easton City Council authorized the pursuit of a grant that would benefit the fire department Wednesday night at City Hall.

The approval means the City of Easton's Department of Community and Economic Development will apply for Northampton County Department of Community and Economic Development's Public Safety Grant Program funds. The city is seeking $20,000 to finance the purchase of rescue tools for the Easton Fire Department.

Should the city receive the funds, they will commit $13,561 in matching funds toward the equipment purchase. In a separate bill, city council also accepted and certified a list of 18 eligible entry-level firefighters.

In other business, city council approved an agreement for a design plan for the southeast quadrant and Lehns Court with Omnes Landscape Architecture. The deal is worth $12,070.

In other news, the legislative body approved a resolution accepting PennDOT Transportation Set Aside Funds.

Finally, Mayor Salvatore Panto said City Administrator Luis Campos is expected to return next week "on a part-time basis, two or three hours a day."

Campos collapsed while jogging on July 5.