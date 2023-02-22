EASTON, Pa. – Representatives from Easton Urban Farm shared with Easton City Council Wednesday night how their organization is serving those in need and what their vision includes for the future.
Located at 902 Old Philadelphia Road, EUF is a program with The Neighborhood Center, an organization that provides financial assistance, housing and food programs to those in need.
The site's history dates to the 1970s when there were community farming plots. The location was organized as an urban farm under the West Ward Neighborhood Partnership in 2012.
Two years ago, the EUF grew and distributed more than 10,000 pounds of produce for the first time, representatives said.
The produce is distributed at various locations, including The Neighborhood Center Food Pantry, the Kellyn Foundation at West Ward Market, Easton Area Community Center, Harlan House and the St. Vincent de Paul and Salvation Army food pantries.
In addition, the EUF fosters various educational initiatives. This includes teaching local volunteers through hands-on training and a partnership with Lafayette College Landis fellows, along with a high school internship program.
Goals cited for this year include the installation of a greenhouse, expansion of the farm's footprint and use as a green space for residents, along with offering senior programming.