EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved waiving parking meter fees during the upcoming holiday season.
The fees will be waived for the South Third Street and Northampton Street lots, in addition to on-street metered parking spaces. The waivers begin Black Friday, Nov. 25, and run Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18.
Centre Square
In other news, Mayor Sal Panto updated City Council on repairs at Centre Square. The city has already erected the Peace Candle, and the huts for the Easton Winter Village will shortly be installed.
The 300 block of Northampton Street will be available for parking, and the synthetic ice skating rink "will be kept at the 200 block again," Panto said. Further, he indicated one quarter of the Centre Square will be open to traffic, while "everything else will be shut down."
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is installing sidewalks around the Soldiers and Sailors Monument and is erecting new red, yellow and green traffic lights in place of flashing red-and-yellow ones.
Bikeways
In other news, City Council authorized the Department of Community and Economic Development to apply for a PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Fund grant in the amount of $700,000.
The money will be used to add two, one-way protected bikeways on Northampton Street from 15th Street to Larry Holmes Drive. To secure the funding, the city will provide a $330,000 match. That money is coming from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Sixth Street pick-up zone
City Council also amended the city's traffic control map to create a 15-minute "parking pick-up zone" on the first legal space on the south side of the 600 block of Northampton Street, closest to Sixth Street. The zone will be in effect from 7 a.m. through 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.