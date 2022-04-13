EASTON, Pa. – The City of Easton is looking to buy a new fire truck.
At Wednesday night's City Council meeting, which was held at the Easton Area Community Center, council introduced an ordinance budgeting $1.7 million dollars for a Pierce tiller truck, to be purchased through Glick Fire Equipment of Hatfield.
A tiller truck is jointed in the middle and requires a second operator to steer its rear section. The design allows for a smaller turning radius than a standard ladder truck, which "will make it easier to maneuver around our tight streets," said Mayor Sal Panto.
Panto said there have been instances in which Easton's firefighters have had trouble getting trucks into areas where they've been needed because of narrow streets and parked cars, including a fire on Butler Street at the end of last year.
Though council expects to vote on the purchase at its next meeting, it will likely be well over a year before the truck is ready for action.
Northampton Street Bridge
Council also addressed the ongoing traffic congestion caused by construction on the Northampton Street Bridge, also more commonly known as the "free bridge."
Panto said he had spoken with the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission and gave his approval for a plan to limit the bridge to westbound traffic until all three travel lanes are available.
He said the plan still requires the bridge commission to coordinate with both Pennsylvania and New Jersey departments of transportation, but the switch could be made in around two weeks.
While he acknowledged that the traffic delays were inconvenient and caused a particular hardship for businesses in downtown Phillipsburg, Panto said maintaining the bridge is a necessity.
"Look at what happened in Pittsburgh," he said, referring to a January incident in which a bridge collapsed while a city bus and several cars were crossing.