EASTON, Pa. - Easton's "Art Paths" are teaching people all about the public art in the city.
The paths can be found on the Main Street Initiative's website.
Residents and visitors can choose between four different paths, which guide you toward murals, bike racks, free libraries and poems.
The website tool tells you about the local artists and meanings behind the pieces.
"The works of art that we feature have been sponsored by the Greater Easton Development Partnership. There's actually a lot of other art around the city that has come from various different sources and at some point we are going to add all those in and make another whole path," said Erin Grins, ArtsPaths Volunteer.
There is also a kids arts path, which features interactive challenges for families.