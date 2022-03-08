EASTON, Pa. - Dining al fresco. It's a concept that's worked well for the city of Easton the past two years.
"You see it, you see the people sitting out there eating. It's great advertising. It's great marketing in and of itself," said Larry Porter, the co-owner of Porters' Pub.
The big question Tuesday - is it sticking around post-pandemic?
"We're going to present to City Council on March 23. And it's ultimately up to City Council make the decision," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.
He listed the pros of bringing the outdoor dining program back.
"When you have outside dining, you see them and say wow, look what's going on in Easton," Panto said.
He understands this year brings some cons, too.
This year each participating business could potentially have to pay a $500 fee for two parking spots, something they didn't have to worry about during the height of COVID. And more parking spots for businesses means less parking for visitors, causing further concern.
"People would rather park on the street," Panto said.
He says there's plenty of room in the city's garages. Panto says further business will bloom as the new apartments downtown continue to open up.
"I think we were gonna need a couple more restaurants. We have one opening up a rooftop restaurant at the Commodore, one that might be opening at the Seville, and I think we can handle that," Panto said.