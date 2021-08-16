EASTON, Pa. - Downtown Easton will soon have its own dry cleaner again, courtesy of local entrepreneur Gary Harper.
Harper's Prestige Dry Cleaners, based in Lopatcong, New Jersey, will bring a much-needed service to the growing downtown population. Casual clothing may become standard office wear, but Harper said people still want to look good.
"Even if you go to work casually, you don't want to go to work casually wrinkled," he said.
Prestige Dry Cleaners will open around Sept. 1 at 349 Ferry Street. Other dry cleaners downtown and on College Hill have closed or moved.
A dry cleaner is not the kind of business that will bring in tourists, but Mayor Sal Panto said last week that downtown residents needs services, too. Hundreds of new apartments are planned. Restaurants and shops are important, but people living downtown need vital services near their home.
Panto said the city's needs are shifting as the population grows.
"We're very excited to see new service businesses come in," Panto said Thursday. "We need this."
Harper was an accountant in 1991 when he and his father John decided to go into business. They had a relative in the dry cleaning business in Florida, so they gave that a shot, opening Prestige Dry Cleaners on Easton Avenue in Bethlehem.
In 1996, Prestige opened at 201 Strykers Road in Lopatcong Township, New Jersey, just off Route 57. Harper sold the Bethlehem location in 2008 ("We got one of those offers you can't refuse") and then added a laundromat to the New Jersey business. Prestige later sold that business, too.
When he saw opportunity across the river, he started looking for the right location.
"I'm used to having multiple buildings going and that's why I looked at Easton," he said.
"There was no dry cleaner downtown," he said. "We were looking, and then COVID hit and that put the brakes on everything."
Now, Harper said, is the time, as people return to offices. They are also checking their closets.
"Fall typically is a stronger dry-cleaning season." he said. "People bring out winter clothes, wool, and the things that have to be dry cleaned a little more often than khakis."
His business has an environmental twist that might attract young people moving into Easton's apartments. Prestige uses the GreenEarth Cleaning Process, a sustainable dry-cleaning method.
"There are no petrochemicals, it's safe for your skin and for the environment," Harper said. "It's good for your clothes and it's good for your nose."
"It's environmentally friendly and makes tremendous business sense, that's the option we decided to go with," Harper said. "There is no hazardous waste. We don't have to worry if there's a spill. The base ingredient in the solvent is the same as in hand lotion."
Harper, a graduate of Phillipsburg Catholic High School and LaSalle University, explained that "dry cleaning" is not truly dry. The liquid solvent cleans clothing.
"We put clothes in while dry, the solvent cleans them, then the machines extract the solution and dry the clothing," he said.
The future of dry cleaning may revolve around a phone app someday, Harper said, and be all about pickup and delivery. The industry may change, but people who want to look their best, or just prefer not to do their own washing, will always be there.
"A lot of people think the dry-cleaning business is dying," Harper said. "It isn't. There are a lot of people who don't want to clean their clothes, and iron them, and still really look good."
Easton Councilwoman Sandra Vulcano joined Mayor Panto in lauding Harper's move into the city last week. She also added a new target for downtown Easton: "Next, we need a pharmacy."
Kim Kmetz, the Main Street Manager for the Easton Main Street Initiative, said Harper's investment in downtown Easton fills one gap. She too said the city needs a pharmacy downtown, and a pet supplies business.
"We're still looking for certain parts of the puzzle," she said during a recent interview. "We will need more service businesses as apartments open."
The Main Street Initiative is part of the Greater Easton Development Partnership, a non-profit group that promotes business and cultural activities in the city.