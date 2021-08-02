Paxinosa Elementary School Easton Area School District generic

EASTON, Pa. - Easton's West Ward Community Initiative and the Tucker Silk Mill café have been teaming up to make sure residents have healthy food during the pandemic.

Donations from customers have allowed Tucker Silk Mill to put dozens of 15-to-20-pound bags of fresh produce together each week.

Those are given out at Paxinosa Elementary School to complement existing food insecurity programs.

But since April, donations have dropped by around 90%.

To keep the program going, the community initiative is using CARES Act funding to match all donations for the rest of the week.

"This is a great opportunity for them to get healthy foods into kids' hands, especially over the summer when they're all home."

Volunteers say the need is still immense: they've noticed weight loss among parents without access to fresh fruit and vegetables.

So far, more than 20,000 pounds of fresh produce have been given to Easton families through this partnership.

People can donate a $15 produce bag online.

