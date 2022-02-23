EASTON, Pa. – The City of Easton will no longer sell downtown parking permits to residents of buildings with more than six apartments.
At Wednesday night's meeting, City Council voted to adopt an ordinance making the change to its downtown parking permit program in an effort to keep parking spaces open for residents in smaller buildings and customers of downtown businesses.
The ordinance passed 6-2, with Taiba Sultana and Peter Melan voting against it.
Parking has become a big concern downtown with several new residential developments planned for the area in the next few years, said Mayor Sal Panto, and it will likely be the deciding factor in how much growth the city will see downtown. Panto said he wants Easton to develop a long-term plan to better manage its parking.
City Administrator Luis Campos said the next step in parking reform is getting better data.
"The only way we can do this is if we have better analytics," he said.
Campos and other city officials recently paid a visit to the Bethlehem Parking Authority and said Easton might make good use of some of the same software that the neighboring city was using.
Campos said the analytical program, along with some upgrades to the hardware the city uses to track parking usage, would provide city officials with real-time data to help them better understand which areas are busy, which are underused and even if the city issues more parking tickets in some spots.
Also at the meeting, council also appointed Kyle S. Clauss to the redevelopment authority. Clauss is originally from Nazareth and moved back to the Easton area recently after having lived in Massachusetts, where he worked as a journalist for Boston Magazine.
Upcoming meetings
Panto will give his "state of the city" address at the March 9 city council meeting. There will also be an update from the affordable housing commission.
At the March 23 meeting, there will be an update on the city's various construction projects.