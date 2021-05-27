Lehigh Valley Hospital, LVHN, Allentown, PA

EASTON, Pa. | A woman burned in a cooking fire earlier this month passed away on Tuesday, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office reported.

Griselda Torres-Soto, 58, of Easton was reportedly cooking in her kitchen early this month when her clothes caught on fire. This caused Torres-Soto several severe burn injuries, which would unfortunately result in her death, the coroner reports.

She was being treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest for her burn-related injuries. The coroner confirmed she passed away on Tuesday, May 25, at around 4:20 p.m.

The manner of her death was ruled accidental by officials, and her home, according to police, remains intact after the fire.

