Blood centers across the country will be starting the new year with critical shortages.
It wasn't the Christmas Maria Callanan of Easton expected.
"It felt like I had a knife going inside of me, just in and out," said Callanan. "I told my husband, 'it's time to call an ambulance.'"
She says doctors discovered a twisted ovarian cyst, the size of her fist. The 31-year-old tells us she was immediately sent to St. Luke's Anderson campus for surgery, but her blood levels were dangerously low.
"They explained to me, you don't even have enough blood to get to your brain to function," said Callanan.
Callanan says the quick work of the St. Luke's staff and a blood transfusion were her Christmas miracles.
"Just tip top awesome team," said Callanan. "There's not enough words to educate someone as to how incredible a gift it is to give blood."
It's needed now more than ever. The American Red Cross is experiencing the biggest shortage it's faced in over a decade.
"We're starting to reach a point where if we don't have additional donations coming in, there will be procedures and even emergency transfusions that are needed, and the product won't be there on the shelf," said Lisa Landis, the director of communications and marketing at American Red Cross Greater PA. "We need to make sure it's on the shelf when it is needed."
St. Luke's University Health Network says it's an issue for the entire region's health care system.
Miller-Keystone Blood Center also reports dangerously low levels. It says while it hasn't yet created patient safety issues in the Lehigh Valley, it has caused inconveniences for some, like cancer patients in need of multiple transfusions.
The holidays are usually a slow time for donations, but the pandemic has made it worse. There are still limits on hosting blood drives, and some are hesitant to go out.
"Just like nurses in hospitals are leaving their positions, we've had people who collect blood who decide they want to do something else," said Dr. Kip Kuttner, the medical director at Miller-Keystone Blood Center. "The ability for us to collect blood is about half of what it was two years ago."
Another challenge is shelf life.
"Red blood cells and red blood, those donated units of blood are only good for 42 days so there's a tight window of time so they can be transfused to a patient in need," said Landis.
"The blood center and the hospitals have become very close partners, and we work very closely together to make sure the blood that we do have is appropriately used," said Kuttner.
Blood centers ask that if you're feeling healthy, start the new year by calling or scheduling an appointment to donate online.
"If you're generally in good health, vaccination or no vaccination, we would love to see people in the blood center," said Kuttner.
You can schedule with Miller-Keystone or by calling 800-B-A-DONOR (223-6667).
For the Red Cross, "you can go to redcrossblood.org, you enter your zip code, and you can look at an upcoming drive," said Landis.
There is also a free Red Cross blood donor app, where you can book an appointment and enter your information to save time when you go to donate. Once your blood is tested, the app doesn't share information about the recipient, but it lets you know where it's going.
"I have a notification on my phone that tells me the donated unit. My donation was in route to a children's hospital on the East Coast," said Landis. "So this is one of my favorite things."
Donating blood can be one last holiday gift with endless value.
"I'm so grateful," said Callanan.
Callanan will be out of work and at home healing for the next couple of weeks.
Priscilla Liguori
Reporter
