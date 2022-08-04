Gracedale Nursing Home drone generic
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton woman is suing Gracedale Nursing Home for what she calls the wrongful death of her husband.

Diana Raph alleges in a new lawsuit that the Northampton County-run nursing home is to blame for the death of her husband, Robert Raph, in August of 2020.

He was admitted into the facility in November of 2019, and was only supposed to be there for rehab for two weeks.

But his wife claims the staff neglected him, causing his health to deteriorate, and lead to his death two years later.

She's suing for $75,000.

A statement from County Executive Lamont McClure says Gracedale staff did not neglect Raph and the nursing home will "vigorously" defend itself.

