TikTok has taken the world by storm, quickly growing into an internet sensation during the pandemic.
For one local creator, making videos for the platform has turned into a family affair.
A granddaughter-grandmother duo from Easton are creating quite a buzz on TikTok.
So far, they have generated nearly 5 million likes and more than 70,000 followers.
Casey Montague, 27, and her 84-year-old grandmother Grace Maragulia, or "Non" as many call her, started making TikToks together back in March of 2020.
The pair, under the handle @casemcgase, recently celebrated hitting 1 million views.
It started with a video they made using sound from a show called "Small Potatoes."
Casey says one viewer left a comment on the video saying they wanted to hear Grace actually yell the words, so they recreated the video, this time with full sound.
Casey says that video then went viral less than 24 hours after posting it! It now has 2.8 million likes and more than 12 million views.
Casey says "Non" is the life of the party, and making these videos is a great way for her to stay active. In fact, she used to even play the accordion!
And, Grace says when she sees Casey making all her TikTok videos, it reminds her of when she was her age.
Grace is a two-time cancer survivor, who will be celebrating 50 years as a notary in January.