An Easton mother of three was killed and her family was injured in an alleged wrong-way DUI crash in Maryland.

The violent crash happened late Tuesday night, around 11:45 p.m., on I-495 near Route 355, according to Maryland State Police.

Elizabeth Velez, 36, died, and her three children -- ages 2, 5 and 15 -- were hurt. The front seat passenger, a 36-year-old man, was also injured.

Multiple 911 callers had reported a Mercedes driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-270 near Rockledge Drive before continuing the wrong way on the outer loop of I-495.

That's when the Mercedes driver, 23-year-old Jayleen Hannor, crashed into two vehicles, including the Nissan Pathfinder driven by Velez, police said.

The five people in the other SUV were also injured.

After the crash, Hannor drove away, then bailed out of his car and ran on foot until he was taken into police custody, authorities said.

The Georgia man now faces charges including DUI and failure to return to and remain at the scene of a crash involving death. More charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

Several people took to social media to express condolences for the Velez/Tejada family. Velez was a nurse at St. Luke's University Health Network, according to her social media.

The Wilson Youth Cheerleading Association said it is collecting monetary donations to give to the family to help with any expenses.