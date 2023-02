An Easton woman told federal prosecutors she got fraudulent loans from the government while the COVID-19 pandemic was at its worst.

Dawn Emanuel pleaded guilty last week to wire fraud conspiracy.

Prosecutors say she admitted to conspiring with others to obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans with fake information.

The scam reportedly earned Emanuel about $127,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Her sentencing is set for June. She faces up to 20 years in prison.