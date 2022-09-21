BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Easton woman whose life was saved from a blood transfusion is now volunteering with the American Red Cross. She was also among the dozens of donors at the Moravian University blood drive Wednesday.

69 News first introduced you to Maria Callanan after a blood transfusion that saved her life last year.

"Because my blood count was already so low, they had to give me more blood immediately or I probably would have died, would not have made it on the table," said Callanan.

Some stranger's donation was her Christmas miracle, and it's what's driving her to volunteer with the Red Cross.

Raising awareness about blood donations is something she considers healing.

"It's truly a life that they're saving and the time that they spend here, it's more than just, 'oh, something for me to do.' It's meaningful," said Callanan.

The American Red Cross says blood supply is like a chain and it's vital to keep every link strong, especially as some areas have to focus on responding to natural disasters, like Hurricane Fiona.

"The people who rely on platelets for ongoing chemotherapy treatments for other treatments for illnesses, we want to make sure that that entire chain stays strong through this period," said Peter Brown, the executive director at the Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter of the American Red Cross.

The demand for blood is constant.

"Really trying to do more outreach and increase blood collections from the African American community, and this is specifically tied to the need for treatment for sickle cell anemia," said Brown.

They say practice what you preach, so Callanan donated blood herself Wednesday, for the first time since her transfusion.

"If you're having a down day, you're not doing anything, make an appointment," said Callanan. "You can also walk in."

Every unit of blood can save up to three lives. You could donate every 56 days.