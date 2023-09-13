EASTON, Pa - An Easton woman could spend over a decade behind bars after a judge sentenced her for the near-fatal abuse of her three-month-old child.

Catherine Erickson was sentenced Wednesday to 5 ½ to 13 years in prison.

She must pay a $1,000 fine to the Domestic Violence Unit, comply with recommended mental health treatment and is to have no contact with the victim.

Erickson pleaded guilty on June 5 to aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors say the victim's injuries were so severe that her case was classified as a “near-fatality” under PA law (PA law defines “near-fatality” as “a child’s serious or critical condition as certified by a physician where that child is a subject of a report of child abuse.”).

Investigators at the time say Erickson admitted to shaking the child "hard" out of anger in an attempt to get the infant to stop crying.