Courtroom gavel - generic

EASTON, Pa - An Easton woman could spend over a decade behind bars after a judge sentenced her for the near-fatal abuse of her three-month-old child.

Catherine Erickson was sentenced Wednesday to 5 ½ to 13 years in prison.

She must pay a $1,000 fine to the Domestic Violence Unit, comply with recommended mental health treatment and is to have no contact with the victim.

Erickson pleaded guilty on June 5 to aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors say the victim's injuries were so severe that her case was classified as a “near-fatality” under PA law (PA law defines “near-fatality” as “a child’s serious or critical condition as certified by a physician where that child is a subject of a report of child abuse.”).

Investigators at the time say Erickson admitted to shaking the child "hard" out of anger in an attempt to get the infant to stop crying.

Scroll down for comments if available

Tags

Recommended for you