An Easton woman will spend years in prison for sexually assaulting two young children.

Alize Mercedes Ramos Colon, now 22, was sentenced to 10-20 years in prison, the Northampton County District Attorney's Office said. She will also be required to register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of her life.

Ramos Colon pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and aggravated indecent assault of a child, court records show. All other charges were dropped.

She was charged in 2019 after a child pornography investigation led to photos of Ramos Colon, who was 18 at the time, assaulting a 4-year-old and 2-year-old, authorities said at the time.

She remains behind bars in Northampton County Prison.