Longtime Lehigh Valley high school wrestling coach Jody Karam sprung into action after hearing that his longtime friend Ray needed a kidney.

"Last year Ray gave me a call and he sounded terrible. At the end of the conversation, I asked him if he was okay, and he said, 'No, I'm dying,'" Karam explained.

Without thinking twice, Karam began testing. Unfortunately, he found out he wouldn't be a kidney match for Ray, who was running out of time because of how low he was on the donor list.

"I quickly realized through the shared donor program at LV Hospital, I could actually donate to the kidney bank, save another person's life who I don't know, and Ray would move up on the kidney donor recipient list," said Karam.

And that's exactly what he did. With the support of his wife, his daughter Sydnee, and his son, NASCAR driver Sage Karam, he got the green light and went ahead with the surgery.

"Here's a chance for me now to not just save one life but two lives," said Karam.

Following the surgery, Jody's doctor told him the unimaginable: "'We found cancer in you.'"

"When someone says you have cancer, you don't hear too much after that," said Karam.

"He said we got the cancer from the kidney. We think we got it all out. It was in the early stages."

Without the kidney surgery, Jody believes the cancer wouldn't have been found until it was too late, making this set of events a miracle.

"It was a true blessing that I donated my kidney," said Karam.

Now, an anonymous recipient gets a new chance at life, and Jody's friend Ray was able to receive a kidney, too.

"He's really happy, and his family is gonna be stuck with him a little bit longer," joked Karam.