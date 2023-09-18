Easton zoners reject plan for more than 400 apartments

EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Zoning Hearing Board denied two variances for a proposed midrise apartment building Monday night at city hall.
The proposal, offered by Heritage Riverview LP, featured 412 units over nine buildings, each with between 30 and 63 units. The apartments were proposed for 300 Morrison Ave., which is near the Forks Township border. Northampton County records indicate the property is owned by Connecticut General Life Insurance, or CIGNA.
The two variances sought Monday night involved a use variance for a midrise building and a height variance. In the zoning district, only two stories are allowed, whereas the applicant proposed three. The applicant also proposed a 50-foot-high building, whereas only a 40-foot-high building is permitted.
Attorney James Preston, representing the applicant, called three witnesses who discussed various aspects of the proposal. Those testimonies included that the site, which now has one single access point, would have a second access point to accommodate the traffic.
A traffic analysis indicated that the 412 units would generate 151 total trips in the morning peak hour and 198 total trips in the evening peak hour. A total of 775 parking spaces were proposed.
Further, the testimony revealed the development would encompass at the top of the parcel, leaving a wooded area on the site undeveloped.
Included in attendance at Monday night's meeting were neighboring residents in opposition. Collectively, they said the project would impact their College Hill neighborhood adversely, and many were concerned about traffic.
Grant Street apartments
In other news, a hearing for a proposed apartment building with 110 units at 301 Grant St. was delayed at the applicant's request due to the lengthy 300 Morrison Avenue hearing. The Grant Street proposal variances involved steep slope, riparian buffer mitigation and off-street lighting.