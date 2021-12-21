EASTON, Pa. – Mayor Sal Panto predicted in October that Easton's second Winter Village would be bigger and better than the first.
His prediction was accurate, he said Tuesday.
"It was hugely successful," he said. "It brought lots of people downtown."
The 2020 Winter Village was part of the mayor's plan to help Easton businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. It also helped him fulfill a goal of bringing skating downtown, on a synthetic surface, not ice. After the success last year, he predicted the village would become an annual tradition.
This year, the city added more retail huts and a bigger skating rink. Lights in the trees in the square helped make the scene festive.
The synthetic skating rink was often fully booked, Panto said, and vendors are reporting strong sales. The mayor has said before that in addition to bringing people downtown and helping merchants, festivals such as the Village and PA Bacon Fest show off the city, and attract residents and investment.
The Centre Square attraction closed up Dec. 19 after being open on weekends starting in mid-November. The mayor said other cities may adopt the village concept, and the skating rink in particular drew interest and may be imitated elsewhere.
Volunteers, including the Friends of Easton group, helped make the event a success, Panto said.