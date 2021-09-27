EASTON, Pa. - More and more public art keeps popping up in Easton. The Easton Main Street Initiative has a fun tool for people to keep up with all the pieces: ArtsPaths.
"It was like finding little jewels all through the city," said Erin Grins, a volunteer on the design committee for the Easton Main Street Initiative.
Valuable jewels, in the form of public art, are bringing color, life and character to Easton.
Grins volunteered with Easton Main Street Initiative Manager Kim Kmetz to create ArtsPaths.
"It's an opportunity to showcase the artwork that's existing all around the downtown as part of the arts community that we are," said Kmetz.
The four ArtsPaths going through different parts of downtown can be found on the Easton Main Street Initiative's website.
There, you can pick a path and use a tool to learn about the history of the art you pass and the local artists behind it.
"My favorite walk is the River Walk which actually goes all the way down to Riverside Park and Scott Park and it really gets into some off the beaten path artwork over there," said Grins.
In addition to traditional murals, there are little free libraries, wall poems and bike racks.
"They are so whimsical and fun," said Grins.
"People who are coming to the Crayola experience many, many times come over for ice cream at the Bank Street Anex and you will see lots and lots of Instagram photos of little kids in front of this piece," said Kmetz about the "No Evil" bike rack.
Among the walks, all under a mile, is one that's interactive and designed for kids.
"If you click on the little yellow tab at each piece of art, there's a challenge that comes up," said Grins.
The paths are constantly evolving, and currently highlight pieces sponsored by the Greater Easton Development Project.
Volunteers are working to compile information about older art, there before the creation of the Main Street Initiative, so that all of the downtown's public art is featured.
The group Easton Murals collects funds to add more murals to the city.